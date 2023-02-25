CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Students will soon miss out on the opportunity to apply for the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation & Regional Affiliates (PACF) 2023 Consolidated Scholarship.

Covering an 11-county service area (Calhoun, Doddridge, Gilmer, Jackson, Mason, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt, and Wood counties in West Virginia, and Washington County, Ohio), the Foundation gives out scholarships to help students meet their educational goals.

Students can apply for multiple scholarships by visiting the PACF’s website, www.pacfwv.com/scholarships.

“The application must be completed and submitted online by midnight on March 1,” according to a PACF release.

For more information, you can call the PACF’s Program Officer for Scholarships and Grants at 304-428-4438 or email them at jennifer.randolph@pacfwv.com.