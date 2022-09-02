CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Catholic families within the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston raised more than $370,000 in one weekend for recovery efforts after flooding in southern West Virginia and eastern Kentucky, the diocese announced.

Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston Bishop Most Rev. Mark Brennan announced in a press release Friday that $369,557 was collected during masses on Aug. 13 and 14 throughout the state and an additional $695 was given to Catholic Charities West Virginia directly.

According to the West Virginia Emergency Management Division, between May 6 and August 15 there

were 858 reports of flood damage in Cabell, Mingo, Fayette, McDowell, Wyoming, Jackson, Doddridge and Kanawha counties.

“Catholic Charities is grateful to generous West Virginians who have supported flood relief for

our struggling families in West Virginia and our neighbors in Kentucky,” said Beth Zarate,

Catholic Charities West Virginia President and Chief Executive Officer.

Zarate said that Catholic Charities West Virginia and Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Lexington will provide long-term recovery efforts and assist families impacted by the flooding for long after other organizations have moved out.

