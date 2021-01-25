Doddridge and Ritchie County students are eligible for vocational scholarships

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Students in two local counties will be able to receive vocational scholarships thanks to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation.

More than 180 scholarship funds are still available for students in the foundation’s 10 county service area, which includes both Doddridge and Ritchie counties.

Students interested in receiving these scholarships can go online and fill out a simple questionnaire that will tell them which scholarships they qualify for, and then they can apply to all of them at once.





Past winners of PAC’s vocational scholarships

“The main goal that they all have in common is that they are wanting to invest in the youth and individuals in our community that wants to pursue a higher education degree,” said Julie Posey.

The deadline for all applications is March 1. Applications can be sent in here.