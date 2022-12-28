CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A 10-year-old girl from Doddridge County is doing what she can to make a difference in veterans’ lives.

It all started in 2020, when veterans were coming home from Afghanistan, Morgan Lambernedis asked her parents at the dinner table what she could do to help. Her parents said they would give her a dollar to donate for every mile she walked. Then, the news spread on social media and went viral, with multiple donations pouring in to help her cause.

My mom wanted to give us some choices to do some things and I chose to help veterans,” Morgan Lambernedis, 10-year-old girl from Doddridge County

Gifts given to veterans. (WBOY Image)

Morgan Lambernedis and her mom donating gifts to veterans at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

In 2020, Morgan was able to raise nearly $2,000 dollars. This year, Morgan raised $1,547 walking 38 miles and was able to buy over 350 items that veterans needed at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center.

Morgan said, “a lot of veterans ask for shoes and glasses cause not many of them have that kind of stuff.”

She was able to stretch out her money and purchase items that voluntary services needed, such as:

48 pairs of shoes

92 reading glasses

122 deodorant

20 sweatpants

48 t-shirts

23 body washes

12 toothpaste

“She is a rock star, we are pretty proud of her, she’s one of a kind for 10-years-old she has a big heart,” said Jennifer Lambernedis, Morgan’s mother, “[Veterans] are the people that gave us our freedoms, whether your from a military family or not you’ve been affected by a military member, so that’s who you should be giving back to.”

Morgan said she plans to do it again next year.