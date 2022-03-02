WEST UNION, W.Va. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has awarded the nine and tenth rounds of funding from the Emergency Connectivity Fund, including Doddridge County Schools, which has been awarded $24,025.

The fund, which was created by the American Rescue Plan in March 2021, helps schools and libraries purchase technology like laptops and tablets, Wi-Fi hotspots, modems, routers and broadband connections for students, staff and library visitors. According to a press release from Sen. Manchin, since Feb. 28, West Virginia has received more than $39 million from this fund.

According to Doddridge County School officials, the funding they received will be used to add Wi-Fi to the school buses in the district, citing long commute times for many students who can now get their homework done while on their way home.

The press release from Sen. Manchin also lists Upshur County Library being awarded $6,086 in the same round of funding.