Doddridge Co. Schools to add acceleration lanes for buses to make Route 50 intersection safer

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Board of Education is meeting to discuss a road project that officials said would make the bus ride to and from school a little safer for students.

The Doddridge County Board of Education is in the planning stages of making changes to the intersection in front of the elementary and middle schools.

“With the additional oil and gas traffic, the trucks that are coming up Route 50, we’re seeing Route 50 utilized at a rate that’s never been seen before,” school superintendent Adam Cheeseman said. “And so to accommodate that, we want to widen these lanes, we want to extend these lanes and so folks can get over into the turning lanes and the acceleration lanes, for the buses, and allow traffic to flow.”

The acceleration lanes will give buses and other vehicles exiting school property additional time to gain speed before merging into Route 50 traffic.

Although there has yet to be an accident there involving a student, Cheeseman said it’s important for the board to take the steps to try and prevent one from happening.

“We’ve had no accidents there at the middle school-elementary entrance,” Cheeseman said. “But at our high school we’ve had no accidents either. However, we do have an acceleration lane there, so we know that this works.”

At a cost of around $460,000 from the school’s budget, Cheeseman said the project should be completed before school resumes in August.

“We love our kids,” Cheeseman said. “We believe it’s in our job to take care of our kids, support our kids, serve our kids and ultimately keep them safe as part of that.”

Kelly Paving out of Williamstown, W.Va. entered the lowest bid and will be awarded the contract to do the project.