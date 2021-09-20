Doddridge County 9-year-old raising money for veterans with walking

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A 9-year-old girl from Doddridge County is raising money for veterans—one step at a time.

Morgan Lambernedis heard about the situation in Afghanistan a few weeks ago and decided to walk to raise money for the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg.

Morgan Lambernedis, 9, walks her dog as part of her walking to help raise money for veterans

Her parents first offered $1 for every mile she walked but soon she started getting donations.

Her mom Jennifer said she couldn’t be more proud of her daughter.

“My father was drafted into the Cuban Missile Crisis, and our uncle Ben Portaro is a local legend. He was a WWII POW. So, it’s kind of like giving back to them. So, I couldn’t be more proud that she’s thinking of all these people who fought for us. I think it’s pretty awesome for a 9-year-old,” said Jennifer Lambernedis.

Morgan plans to walk all of September, go shopping in October and give the items to the hospital on Veteran’s Day.

If you’d like to help Morgan and her goal of $1,000 by the end of September, you can donate to her GoFundMe link here.