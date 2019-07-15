Doddridge County BARK Club receives national recognition from Reader’s Digest

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A student organization at Doddridge County High School is being recognized nationally as the “nicest” thing about West Virginia.

The Doddridge County BARK Club has been selected by the Reader’s Digest as a finalist for its “Nicest Places in America” campaign.

BARK stands for “Bulldogs Acts of Random Kindness” and was chosen to represent West Virginia in the Reader’s Digest contest.

Principal Katrina White said the club works to engage the entire student body by spreading cheer and lifting spirits through kindness.

“It just took a couple of different activities to get everybody involved and wanting to participate,” White said. “Again, it was kind of like, ‘Be the reason someone smiles today.’ So, these students are wanting to spread their cheer and their ‘positive-ism,’ so to speak, to the rest of the peers.”

You can still cast your ballot online for the BARK Club as the “Nicest Place in America” on Reader’s Digest’s website.

One national winner will be selected out of the 50 finalists.