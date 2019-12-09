Doddridge County Board of Education to build new facility for trade students

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With more and more students deciding to attend trade school, Doddridge county officials are creating a facility that offers up to eight different programs for students.

All programs will be different than those at United Technical Center.

“Obviously not every student is geared towards college, and we want to recognize that, and we really have a very large focus on what we call taking care of the holistic child, and part of that is making sure that each student is geared towards their strengths and what they’re interested in,” said Doddridge County superintendent Adam Cheeseman.

Each program offered gives students a chance to learn skills that will help them find work quickly upon finishing their schooling.

“Many of our students have shown interest in the trades and we’re able now to offer them this facility to get them trained, to get them certified, and hopefully complete the program, walk right into either an apprenticeship or into a very lucrative job right here in the county.,” said Cheeseman.

The new building will be located behind Doddridge County High School and has already been approved.