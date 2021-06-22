Doddridge County Commission awarded grant for community corrections

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program has awarded just over $52,000 to a Doddridge County project.

The Doddridge County Community Corrections Program’s Day Report Center in West Union

The money is funded by Governor Jim Justice and the community services section of the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security.

The commission said they’re happy to help those who need it.

“The commission is very grateful in the sense that this allows us to provide a service. Their main goal is to keep people out of the jail and find productive ways to help them,” said Randee Britton, Executive Assistant for the Doddridge County Commission.

The money will be used to help fund day-to-day operations.

