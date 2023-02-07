WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission honored United Way and West Virginia 211 (WV211) on Tuesday evening with a proclamation to honor the services they provide.

Members of United Way said that recognition is important not only in the communities of Doddridge County but also across the state, stating that WV211 is a resource for individuals and residents to utilize if there is a social crisis with rent, utility assistance, in-home care and more. As part of that recognition, Doddridge County Commission declared Feb. 11 as WV211 day in the county.

United Way and WV211 started representing the county approximately two years ago.

“And 211 is one of the most valuable direct services that we provide here in Doddridge County. If folks need a human resource service and they don’t know who to call, they can pick up the phone and call us at 211,” said Brand Riffee, executive director of United Way of Harrison and Doddridge Counties.

This year, United Way representatives said that they are going to invest 40 thousand dollars in direct program costs in the county. They also expressed their appreciation for the support of donors, volunteers and staff to help those in need.

“Without our 211 staff, we wouldn’t have a 211 program, our state leadership, our local United Way leadership across the state, it is phenomenal. West Virginia should be extremely proud of their United Way’s in what we are able to accomplish and the services that we are able to provide in the community,” Riffee said. “Without the community support, and this is important, without the community support it all fades away. So, really when I say we are a community drive organization I mean that, it takes us all. We’re in this together, and we solve problems as a community, not individually.”

United Way and WV211 have lent their help to the Gabriel Project, the nurse practitioners’ position at Health Access as well as the Hero’s Haven and Child Advocacy Center.