Doddridge County Commission discusses road conditions at Tuesday’s meeting

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Doddridge County commissioners discussed the county’s roads and safety issues at Tuesday morning’s meeting.

The commissioners heard from experts on flooding and went over the results of a flood reduction study regarding Middle Island Creek at the old football field area. Large amounts of rain can cause road flooding, making it more difficult and dangerous for drivers to travel the area.

Doddridge County commissioners hear about road flooding during Tuesday’s regular meeting

“It just makes it a very big inconvenience when people coming off the four-lane have no idea what to expect, and then there’s a traffic jam, and they all have to turn,” said commissioner Shawn Glaspell during the meeting.

Also, commissioners are currently working on a plan to possibly close the courthouse to the public to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if it becomes necessary.