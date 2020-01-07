Doddridge County Commission holds first meeting of 2020

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Doddridge County commissioners continued the discussion of many projects Tuesday morning, at the first meeting of the new year.

Among these issues was work on roads in the county and an ongoing water project, expected to be completed in the near future.

The commission also said that they hope to be able to approve new additions to Doddridge County Park, if the budget allows it.

“We’ve got a lot going on-we’ve got the water project going on, we’ve got broadband going on, so we’ve got to see what our finances are before we commit to the park,” said County Commission President, Ronnie Travis.

The commission meets on the first and third Tuesday of every month.