Doddridge County Commission receives grant to provide incarceration alternatives

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission was recently awarded more than $52,000 in grants to continue programs to help community members. This was part of Governor Justice’s West Virginia Community Corrections Grant Program.

Several West Virginia counties have programs of these types to reduce regional jail costs by providing alternatives for those who could benefit from programs other than being incarcerated for certain infractions.

“They could learn different practices or classes that are offered to help them, different programs for rehabilitation are offered, things like that,” said Doddridge County Commission’s executive assistant Randee Britton.

Governor Justice said in a statement, “I’ve said for a long time, we need to give our people in the criminal justice system pathways to be able to make meaningful changes in their lives so they can get back to being contributors to our society and our economy.”

Governor Justice granted $5.4 million in total to work on these community based programs throughout the state.