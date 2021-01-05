Doddridge County Commission swears-in members to kick off 2021

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission met for the first time in 2021 Tuesday morning.

The board elected Shawn Glaspell to be the new commission president. The commission then swore-in three public service members that were voted for in the November general election.

Those that were sworn-in included incumbent commissioner Ronnie Travis, incumbent county clerk Lorena Slater and incumbent assessor David Sponaugle.

Doddridge County voters aren’t finished just yet as there is a special excess levy election in the county on Saturday. Commision President Shawn Glaspell explained that the levy will allow for many services to be provided by the county.

“It offers both of our libraries the free wifi and everything that goes with that for customers,” explained Glaspell. “You know, our health services, our parks; it just does so much, and it is an extremely important levy for us.”

Early voting for Saturday’s levy election ends Wednesday.