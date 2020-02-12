Doddridge County Commission trying to reduce jail costs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission has been looking into ways to reduce jail costs within the county.

The main idea is to use options such as community service programs for non-violent drug offenders rather than jail time to avoid overcrowding and additional costs.

Experts explained that programs like these can be more effective for the offenders, and more cost-efficient for the county.

James Rieser

“I heard a probation officer one time call the regional jail system a ‘warehouse’ where nothing is being done. At the community corrections program, we do a lot of education. We hold people accountable that jail really wouldn’t be for them,” said James Rieser, a program director.

Officials said issues with high jail costs are affecting many North Central West Virginia counties and they expect to see more ideas spreading soon.