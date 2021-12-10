Doddridge County Community Foundation encouraging end-of-year giving

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Community Foundation is launching its year-end giving campaign for its foundation.

The theme for the campaign is “Give for good, For Ever”, which the foundation said reflects their purpose of “building resources today to ensure Doddridge County’s needs can be met now and in the future.”

Any donations from their campaign will go towards the foundation’s grant process, which supports several organizations in Doddridge County.

Nazareth Farm, a partner of the Doddridge County Community Foundation, was able to get some upgrades thanks to some help from the DCCF. (Courtesy: Doddridge County Community Foundation)

Officials from the foundation said they’re glad for the donations so they can exist to help others in the community.

“We wouldn’t exist unless we had caring individuals who wanted to make sure that there was funding available for our region. And really, we’re committed to wanting to make sure the community can be the best it can be. So, it’s always very exciting to be able to provide those grants and scholarships and be able to invest in our region,” said Julie Posey, Development and Communications Officer for the Doddridge County Community Foundation.

If you’d like to make a donation to the foundation, you can visit their website here.