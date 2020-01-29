Doddridge County Community Foundation partners with EQT Foundation to give scholarships to high schoolers

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Doddridge County High School students will now have the opportunity to receive funding for college to enter the oil and gas industry.

The EQT foundation sent a gift of $92,000 to the Doddridge County Community Foundation. Part of this grant will be used to give students scholarships to college to study oil and gas related subjects.

Five students will receive $1,000 each and one lucky student will receive a full-ride to any school in West Virginia. Foundation members said that they want the industry to continue thriving.

“It’s providing opportunities for employment for our residents of this county and it’s also helping with the revenues in terms of our other industries in this county. You know, the county commission, Doddridge County Board of Education,” Rick Oyler of the Doddridge County Community Foundation explained.

Scholarships should be completed by February 15 and applications can be completed by clicking here.