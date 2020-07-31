Doddridge County Courthouse prepares to add new annex

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Courthouse will soon be seeing a new addition.

Doddridge County commissioners have been working for several years on securing funding to build a new courthouse annex due to overcrowding and a need to create space to make renovations to the courthouse, and are now preparing to begin construction.

The building process is expected to start in the spring of 2021. Commissioners said that they are excited to finally see this plan come to fruition.

“It feels pretty good that we’ve put money away for this thing here and it’s going to be a big improvement for the parking up here at the courthouse too and make it a lot easier for people to get in and out,” said Commission President Ronnie Travis.

Once the building process begins, it should take 18 months to two years to finish.