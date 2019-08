WEST UNION, W.Va.- The 2019 Doddridge County Fair kicked off on Tuesday evening.

Admission is $10 for everyone and includes parking as well as all exhibits, activities and carnival rides.

This year’s fair is featuring events such as a car show, an amateur photo contest and an amateur talent competition.

The fair is at Doddridge County Park in West Union off of Route 50 and will go through this Saturday, August 24.