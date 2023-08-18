WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Doddridge County Fair has been a long-cherished tradition of the community and is back in town for its 48th year.

The fair began on Monday, Aug, 14 and will continue until Saturday, Aug. 19 with plenty of rides, entertainment and food for the entire family to enjoy.

Pageants and track events began on Tuesday with Little Miss and Preteens pageants continuing into Wednesday alongside drag racing and karaoke. Thursday evening featured a rodeo and worship night at the fairgrounds.

Friday evening will consist of motocross racing and performances from country artists Brandon Laxton and Tupelo Drive and Dylan Marlow. Saturday will have a demolition derby and performance from John Kunze, Kate Boytek, and Chase Write.

12 News spoke with Doddridge County Fair board member and pageant director, Paige Wright on the importance of hosting this event for the community.

“It’s important to offer this to the public I think because it gives us something to do around here, and we’ve been doing it for forty-eight years and it’s important to the community. We have gamble amusements here with the best food and vendors in town,” Wright said.

A full schedule of events and entertainment for the fair can be found on the Doddridge County Fair’s website.