WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Doddridge County Park had vendor booths, rides and exhibits set up for the 47th Annual Doddridge County Fair as early as 8 a.m. on Monday in preparation for the first day of the fair on Tuesday.

There is a $10 admission fee that includes:

Parking

Exhibits

Stage Entertainment

Motorsports and Rides

This year, the Doddridge County Middle School will offer a “Park and Ride” to the Doddridge County Fair. The bus will leave the Middle School every 15 minutes and will leave the Park every 15 minutes. Services will be running Friday and Saturday between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.

The commission worked all day on Monday to prepare for fair activities beginning the next day.

Fair events will take off starting on Aug. 16 with the opening ceremony at 5:30 p.m. At this time, the Mini Wedge and Kart Registration will also start up. Doddridge County High School band will perform while exhibits open. The Teen and Queen Pageant will begin at 6:30 p.m. for age groups 12 through 15 as well as 16 through 21. Last activity for the night will be the Mini Wedge and Kart race that begins at 7 p.m. Fairgrounds will close at 10 p.m.

On Wednesday, Aug. 17, fair-goers can expect ATV/Motorcycle Drag Racing, a Little Miss & Jr. Miss Pageant and Karaoke at the Main Stage.

Following will be Thursday’s events, which will just be a Rodeo and Gospel Variety night.

The exhibit hall will open again on Aug. 19, along with the Hickory Ridge Log School. Motocross registration and races will also take place. Performances of the night will be Jake Binegar at 7 p.m. and The Ultimate Journey Tribute at 9 p.m. Fairgrounds will close at 11 p.m. on this night.

Activities will start bright and early at 9 a.m. Saturday morning. There will be a car show, a youth Motorcycle/ATV Rodeo, inflatable bounce houses, and demolition derbies. The Silas Powell Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. with Matt Stell to follow at 9 p.m.

This fair will wrap up on Sunday, Aug. 21, after Irish Road Bowling at 1:30 p.m.

You can find the full schedule and additional information here.