Doddridge County Family Resource Network to host food drive

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Family Resource Network is hosting a food drive later in the week to receive donations for a good cause.

The drive will be held on Friday, June 18 at the old Doddridge County stadium from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

This is part of a partnership with the United Way’s Day of Action.

United Way’s Day of Action provides opportunities for individuals and groups to be part of solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Anyone interested can drive up and drop off their donations of canned food or personal care items with minimal contact. Monetary donations are also being accepted.

Staff members are looking forward to seeing the general public come together to support those in need during this time.

“Proceeds will be brought back to the Doddridge County Family Resource Office and Community Resource Office to be donated to our local food pantry,” said Laura Dye with the Family Resource Network.

To learn more about the United Way’s Day of Action, click here.