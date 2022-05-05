WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Farmers Market held its opening day at the city park pavilion Wednesday where farmers and other vendors had a variety of products that could be purchased.

The market has been in operation for over 10 years and as each year passes the market has been growing its number of vendors. Doddridge County Farmers Market had offerings of flowers, eggs, chickens, and lots of other home-crafted goods available.

“In Doddridge County, we would be considered a food desert. So, we are really excited to be able to offer fresh local food that is great for the community but also great for local farmers,” said Crystal Gagnon, Manager of the Doddridge County Farmers Market. “This season we will be offering EBT so we will be able to accept SNAP Cards down here, which we also do the senior program, and WIC. So, it’s really providing a lot of food access to everyone in the community.”

Officials with the market said they are always looking for and recruiting new vendors to join the Doddridge County Farmers Market.

“Our market is open May through September, we’re open every Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m.,” Gagnon said. “Right now, our bridge is under construction, so right now we’re having to reroute everyone into the back entrance. But hopefully, the bridge will be done soon, and everyone will be able to come down here and stop and see us.”