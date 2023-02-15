WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — A fire that broke out in Doddridge county Wednesday night has been contained. Images from Cody Adkinson of the West Virginia Division of Forestry show the extent of the incident.

A 12 News reporter was sent to investigate after reports began rolling in. The fire was between Wiseman Run and Waldo Run just off Route 50. The fire is contained within the fire line shown in the above images and has burnt approximately 50 acres of land.

The reporter also added that two homes within the area were protected by local fire crews.

The fire is currently under investigation. Stay tuned for updates.