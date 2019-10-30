Doddridge County Grand Jury indicts 18 for various charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Doddridge County grand jury has indicted 18 people. Arraignments were held on October 29.

Shawn Edwards, 51, of Mineral Wells, was indicted on five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Edwards was arrested after being found asleep in a vehicle for an hour at a Shell gas station on Snowbird Road.

Sabrina Sigley, 24, of Parkersburg, was also indicted on five counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Sigley was arrested along with Edwards after police found Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Xanax, Mushrooms, Marijuana and Oxycodone in the car.

Jamie Bender, 36, of Fairmont was indicted on charges after being arrested for the transportation of a controlled substance onto the grounds of North Central Regional Jail.

Joseph Kent, 25, of Clarksburg, has been indicted on one count of felony destruction of property, two counts of assault of a government employee and one count of attempt to escape charges.

John Summers Jr., 27 of West Union, was indicted on two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Summers was arrested in June of 2019 after Deputies found meth and Subutex in his apartment.

Charles Eugene Myers, 44, of West Union, has been indicted on one count of burglary, one count of conspiracy to commit burglary and one count of Petit Larceny.

Other indictements include:

David Brown, 31, of Columbus, O.h., was indicted on one count of burglary.

Jenna Baker, 32, of New Milton, was indicted on one count of burglary.

Charles Williamson, 60, of Pennsboro, was indicted on two counts of failure to provide change of sexual offender registration information.

Timothy Anderson, 43, of Centerpoint, has been indicted on two counts of third or subsequent offense driving while license suspended or revoked for driving under the influence of alcohol, controlled substances and/or drugs.

The above information on the indictments was provided by Doddridge County Prosecuting Attorney, Brooke Fitzgerald.

To view the full list of indictments, click here.