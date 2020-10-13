Doddridge County Health Department confirms COVID-19 outbreaks at 2 churches

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Health Department has confirmed that there are currently COVID-19 outbreaks at two churches in the county.

The health department announced the outbreaks on its Facebook page , saying “Religion and worship are very essential parts of our lives. At this time we are dealing with an unpredictable and dangerous pandemic caused by the coronavirus (COVID 19). In order to reduce illness and risk for further deaths in our county, it is very important that we fight this monster virus with all the knowledge and tools that we have. We presently have outbreaks in two of our churches in the county and if we aren’t cautious we will likely have more.”

The post did not clarify which churches in the county are experiencing the COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the post, health officials reiterated information from the Guidance for Religious Entities brought forth from Governor Jim Justice’s Executive Order 9-20.