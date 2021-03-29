Doddridge County Health Department receives grants for PPE

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation has awarded more than $38,000 in COVID-19 relief funding, some of it being awarded to North Central West Virginia.

The foundation gave $3,500 to the Doddridge County Health Department to help officials purchase Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) while those on the front line continue to hold vaccination clinics. Money also went to the Ritchie and Doddridge County Healthy Grandfamilies Program to help with children during virtual learning.

“We do hope that there is light at the end of the tunnel here with the pandemic, but we know that the needs are going to be ongoing and the needs are going to be long-term. They’re not going to end quickly, so we’re really pleased that we’re going to be able to have some resources to be able to help meet those needs,” said Parkersburg Area Community Foundation grants manager Marian Clowes.

There is limited funding left that can be requested via phone at 304-428-4438 or via email at info@pacwv.com.