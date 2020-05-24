Doddridge County High School families hold parade for Class of 2020

DODDRIDGE, W.Va. – The Doddridge County Bulldogs had a special event on Sunday afternoon for their seniors.

A few senior mothers saw what their children have gone through over the final months of their high school careers. In response, they organized a parade in Doddridge County Park to commemorate the graduating class.

“We don’t really have anywhere you can go through streets or anything so, everybody knows where Doddridge County Park is,” said Birdie Devericks. “We figured this would be the best locations to do it, and try to get the people to come out and support our kids.

The senior class consists of about 80 graduates, and half of the class decorated their cars, and took two laps around the park, waving to community as they cheered on the 2020 graduates.

Doddridge County High School still has a graduation commencement planned for June 26. If it rains it will be held on June 27.