Doddridge County holds “Back to School Bash” for students

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Community Resources and several other sponsors held a “Back to School Bash” on Wednesday for Doddridge County students at the Doddridge County Park.

The bash featured several fun activities for kids, including a water slide, music, a dunk tank, snow cones and more.

Students dunking principals of Doddridge County schools in the dunk tank

The bash also gave families free school supplies, hygiene products and haircuts for the upcoming school year.

Organizers for the event said they felt like kids needed something to see their friends after the last 18 months of the pandemic.

“I’m just beyond grateful that everybody came together to make such a difference in the kids’ lives. I just felt like we needed something to get the kids excited for school. So, this is something that’s ended up being an amazing outcome,” said Kathy Herndon, organizer for the event.

The first day of school for Doddridge County is August 19.