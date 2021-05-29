Doddridge County holds inaugural Mountain State Scottish and Celtic Gathering

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A piece of Irish and Scottish Heritage was shared in Doddridge County on Saturday.

The inaugural Mountain State Scottish and Celtic Gathering took place this afternoon at the Doddridge County Park. The event featured live music, axe throwing, food and more.

Event attendees participate in axe throwing

Irish and Scottish historical societies were on hand to educate the public about the heritage.

Organizers said the weather on Saturday was just like the weather in Ireland and Scotland, and that they’re happy to participate in the event.

“I met a gentleman two years ago at the Ligonier Highland Games, and he said he was planning on putting this together and asked if I would come along. Absolutely. We love being here and sharing a little bit of heritage,” said David Ferguson, a representative for Ferguson Society of North America.

Event organizers are hoping to hold future gatherings every year on the last Saturday in May, and expand to a multiple day event.