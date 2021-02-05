Doddridge County hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A COVID-19 vaccine clinic was held on Friday in Doddridge County.

The clinic was able to successfully administer 200 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the most vulnerable to the virus, those who are 65 and older.

The Tech Center at Doddridge County High School hosted the clinic where nurses and the Doddridge County Health Department workers administered the vaccines.

Health officials explained that they hold first dose clinics on Fridays and then when it is someone’s time to get the second shot, they have them return on Thursdays.

Officials also explained that the most efficient way to register for the vaccine is to call the West Virginia hotline number at 1 (833) 734-0965.