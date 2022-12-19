SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – Representatives with the Doddridge County Humane Society reported that despite a successful year in 2022, they are in need of monetary donations going into 2023.

This year, the facility has received a new canopy for the dog’s play yard, a grant to replace washers and dryers, an acre of land to use and they also had a record-breaking October with 28 adoptions; Jenkins Subaru also donated $100 to this humane society for every animal that was adopted in October.

New canopy in the dog’s play-yard (WBOY Image)

But going into 2023, Doddridge County is cutting back on its charitable donations funding, meaning that the humane society will not be the only organization affected. The county’s donations usually equal about half of the Humane Society’s estimated budget, but this coming year, they will only receive a fourth of their estimated budget.

Executive director Deborah Casteel said, “We need funding constantly. I just did a—I just finished working on an estimated budget for next year, and thankfully, it hasn’t gone up too much from last year, at least that’s what we are anticipating. But um, everything is expensive, everybody knows, consumers know, everything has gone up.”

Despite the building being only 12 years old, the facility is dealing with septic issues that could cost between $12,000 and $15,000 to fix. That’s in addition to caring for usually full kennels and cat rooms of animals, paying vet fees and still offering vouchers for Doddridge County and Salem residents.

Excited dog waiting for his new home (WBOY Image)

Taking a “cat nap” (WBOY Image)

If you are interested in donating, you can call the Doddridge County Humane Society at 304-782-4900 and donate over the phone. Other ways include through PayPal, on the Humane Society’s Facebook page or visiting the facility at 1286 Wiseman Run road in Salem.