Doddridge County Humane Society participating in “Clear the Shelters” event

SALEM, W.Va.-The Doddridge County Humane Society is seeking to help those looking for new pets find the perfect addition to their families.

The humane society is participating in the “Clear the Shelters” event, along with several other north central West Virginia counties.

All dogs and puppies have already been approved to be adopted, but plenty of cats and kittens are currently available. During the Clear the Shelters event, animals can be adopted free of charge, however, anyone interested in adoption will need to be approved.

“We have really happy, healthy cats and kittens and they need homes. This should not be their permanent home. We’re here to help them get their home, but we would hate to just have them live here forever. We’re a no-kill shelter so they will if they don’t get a home, but we would love to see them find their own humans and their own home,” said Deborah Casteel, Shelter Director.

Clear the Shelters is scheduled to last until August 29th.