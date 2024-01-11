SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) — With winter weather in full swing many choose to stay indoors where it’s warm, but it’s important that your four-legged friends are also keeping warm this winter.

12 News visited the Doddridge County Humane Society (DCHS) to hear about the importance of keeping your dogs warm while they are outside. One of the best ways to do so starts with laying straw in their doghouses.

“A good thing to put it in is straw, not hay. Hay molds, straw won’t give you any, it won’t have any mold in it, and it is also warm. It insulates because it’s got a lot of air spaces, and the air gets in there and warms it up. So, straw is good, some people like to put out some sort of little electric heating pad type thing for their doghouse. There’s quite a few things you can do, just towels and blankets don’t really do much, but straw is probably your best bet. Some kind of bedding that will be able to keep insolation in there,” Executive Director of the DCHS Deborah Casteel said.

Casteel wants to remind people to check the straw every week, and if it is not fluffy and dry, then it needs to be replaced.