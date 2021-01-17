Doddridge County levy passes 360-168

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Saturday’s levy election in Doddridge County passed with 69 percent of voters being in favor.

380 people voted in favor of the levy, while 168 voted against it. The funds from the levy, which has been in place since 1987, will now benefit several county organizations, including the Health Department, the Parks Department, the WVU Extension Office, and the public library.

The library gets almost all of its funding from this levy. Director Victoria Gains said the staff is thankful that they will be able to continue to keep up their library programming for people of all ages and employee numbers thanks to the levy’s passage.

“We just wouldn’t be able to do as much of that as we do, and all of our employees are paid through the levy funds,” said Gains.

The levy will also help fund immunizations for the community, as well as improvements to walking trails.