Doddridge County man sentenced for role in a meth distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Jacob Wright, of West Union, West Virginia, was sentenced for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy Friday, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Jacob Wright, age 37, of West Union, was sentenced to 6.5 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute meth in March 2019. Wright admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine in Harrison County and elsewhere from the fall of 2017 to September 2018.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program (OCDETF). The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate, and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over this case.