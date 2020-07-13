Doddridge County non-profits receive funding to support repair projects

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates (PACF) recently awarded $10,500 to local nonprofits in Doddridge County through its competitive Community Action Grants Program.

The Doddridge County Parks and Recreation Commission is receiving a $7,500 PACF grant to support its pool renovation project, according to a press release. The project will expand the 45-year old pool facility to include a modern splash zone, kiddie pool, slide and improved access for people with disabilities. This grant is in addition to a $1,500 grant recently awarded to the park for this project from the Doddridge County Community Foundation (DCCF), an affiliate of the PACF.

“The Doddridge County Park is thankful for the gift of support from the PACF. Renovating our Park pool is a large undertaking and having the support of the PACF is important to the project. In total we are planning nearly $2M of work and this will help us toward achieving our fundraising goal for the project,” said Park Director Greg Cottrill.

A $3,000 PACF grant to Nazareth Farm will support its home repair loan program for Doddridge County residents, the release explains. Funds also will enable Nazareth Farm to purchase tools and a work vehicle to transport materials and equipment to work sites. DCCF also recently provided an additional $1,500 for this project.

“Working with the PACF allows Nazareth Farm to continue impacting rural families in need of home repair during a time when other revenue streams are diminished,” said Allyson Petry, director of Nazareth Farm. “The current grant will support local roofing projects for families who otherwise could not afford it.”

Grants awarded through the Community Action Grants Program are made possible by generous individuals and businesses that have established a charitable fund at the foundation, according to the release. The program uses the resources available through the foundation’s general grantmaking and field of interest funds to meet the ever-changing needs of its service region. The next Community Action Grant program application deadline is September 15.

To learn more about the program, click here, or call the foundation at 304-428-4438.