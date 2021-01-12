Doddridge County organizations receive emergency COVID-19 funding

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Several Doddridge County organizations just received emergency COVID-19 funding. This is thanks to donations from the Parkersburg Community Foundation.

Doddridge County food pantries, as well as the Doddridge County Family Resource Network, received funds to help those in need of food and cleaning products amid the pandemic.

The foundation said that it is thankful to the community for its continued support and donations to make it all possible.

“To be able to award these grants, and the support from our community, it really is a community effort. We’re only able to make these happen because of donors who have partnered with us,” said Julie Posey with the Parkersburg Community Foundation.

The foundation hopes to give out more grants in the near future with more help from the community.