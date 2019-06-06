Doddridge County Park getting ready for 4H camping event

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Beginning Sunday, 4H members will turn Doddridge County Park into a giant campground.

The park, along with the Doddridge County WVU Extension Agency, are spending the next few days preparing for the more than 100 campers arriving Sunday night.

The camp runs until June 14 and organizers said the goal of it is to create an atmosphere of positive youth development.

“We are hoping that kids learn leadership skills,” WVU extension agent Zona Hutson said. “We want them to build a sense of independence. We also want to teach them about generosity, service to others. It’s just a great fun week for them.”

4H campers will have the opportunity to attend educational assemblies and participate in all the outdoor recreation opportunities Doddridge County Park has to offer.