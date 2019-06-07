Doddridge County Park hosts Swim Camp for high schoolers

Doddridge

by: Justin McLennan

Posted: / Updated:

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Park is hosting swimmers throughout the month of June to help introduce high schoolers to the world of competitive swimming.

The Doddridge County High School swim camp began earlier this week and runs until the end of the month.

The camp is open to all current high school students and incoming freshman.

The purpose of the camp is to teach competitive swimming to help build up the county’s high school swimming program.

If you’d like more information on how to get involved in the camp, it’s not too late. If you’d like to sign up, you can call ot text Melanie Jett at (304) 871-0626.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News