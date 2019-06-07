Doddridge County Park hosts Swim Camp for high schoolers

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Park is hosting swimmers throughout the month of June to help introduce high schoolers to the world of competitive swimming.

The Doddridge County High School swim camp began earlier this week and runs until the end of the month.

The camp is open to all current high school students and incoming freshman.

The purpose of the camp is to teach competitive swimming to help build up the county’s high school swimming program.

If you’d like more information on how to get involved in the camp, it’s not too late. If you’d like to sign up, you can call ot text Melanie Jett at (304) 871-0626.