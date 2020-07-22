Doddridge County prepares for new administrative annex building

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission met Tuesday evening for its regular meeting.

Doddridge County has been the only county in West Virginia to have not seen any positive COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Commissioner Shawn Glaspell said the lack of cases could be correlated to the rural community’s natural ability to social distance.

“We’re small, there’s not a lot of us to start with and we’re just keeping our fingers crossed,” stated Glaspell.

The commission is in the early stages of building the new Doddridge County Administrative Annex, they’re currently waiting for bids from different contractors before any further progress is made.

“Everybody is excited about our new annex that’s going in, which will be a longterm project but we did approve it last time,” said Glaspell. “We’re very blessed to be able to do it, it’s needed done for years and years.”

Once the commission chooses a developer, a groundbreaking date will be announced soon after.