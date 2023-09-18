SMITHBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A road in Doddridge County will undergo a total closure starting Tuesday, Sept. 19.

The West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH) said in a press release that Doddridge County Route 50/10, England’s Run, will be closed for paving between 0.00 and 1.36 between Tuesday and Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. The work will be done from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Inclement weather could change the project schedule.

All traffic, including emergency vehicles and school buses, will have to take alternative routes, according to the release.

Drivers are advised by the DOH to plan ahead and pad their commutes with additional time.