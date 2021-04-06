Doddridge County Schools announce new summer school programs

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Schools have been working on plans for a summer school program after the recent pandemic.

The board of education has decided on two programs — both are eight weeks long. One program focuses on academic benchmarks and key skills, while the other is an enrichment program for social and emotional skills.

Many teachers and staff members said they have seen plenty of students fall behind this school year due to virtual learning. They are excited to be able to use these programs to help catch them back up.

“There are some skill deficits that need addressed, and we’ve got to close some gaps, but I think we’re viewing it in a challenging positive manner and so we’re looking forward to it. It’s a great opportunity for us to invest into our kids,” said superintendent Adam Cheeseman.

These programs are available for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.