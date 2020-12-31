Doddridge County senior citizens have first chance to receive COVID vaccine

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Lines had formed early outside of the Doddridge County Technical Center on Thursday, where for the first time, any county resident ages 80 and older could get their first dose of coronavirus vaccine.

“We had people waiting before we even got here. They’re eager to get this vaccination. This virus has definitely put some fear in some folks, rightly so, but yeah, we’ve had an excellent turnout thus far,” said Doddridge County Preparedness Coordinator Laura Cottrill.

Cottrill said the word got out efficiently, and people in the county are largely taking the virus very seriously, as are their families.

“We’ve got a lot of families here that their grandparents and parents are of that generation, that population, and they want their parents and grandparents to get the vaccine, I believe,” Cottrill said.

People vaccinated today were receiving the Moderna vaccine, which means they’ll need to come back in four weeks for a second shot for best protection. Cottrill said they’re prepared to be sure that second dose finds its way to everyone when the time comes.

“When they leave here they’ll have a card with the information on it and then when the time comes, we’ll definitely reach out to those individuals with a registration, as long as we get the right contact information, it should not be an issue to get them back,” said Cottrill.