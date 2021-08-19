Doddridge County students return to classroom

Have breaking news come to you: Subscribe to 12 News email alerts

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Thursday marked Doddridge County schools’ first day of classes. Students returned to the classroom in full after a shaky 2020-2021 school year due to the pandemic.

When students arrived on campus, they did so with an optional mask policy. At this time, there was no mask mandate implemented for the county as there had been in Marion County earlier this week. According to the board of education, the numbers in Doddridge County did not warrant any action.

“We’re so excited to have our students back,” said superintendent Adam Cheeseman. “Our message has been very clear to our community and to our stakeholders. It’s important that these kids are back in school, given some type of consistency. It’s been so difficult.”

While most students were back learning in person, there was a virtual option offered to students. However, that method of learning will be taught through the state board of education, rather than the county.