WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — Adam Cheeseman, the Superintendent of Doddridge County Schools, has been named West Virginia’s Superintendent of the Year.

According to a release from Doddridge County Schools, Cheeseman was given the award by last year’s winner Mike Wells and Marshall University Chari of Leadership Studies, Dr. Eugenia Lambert.

Cheeseman was named the superintendent of Doddridge County Schools in 2016 and has reportedly expanded opportunity for students in Doddridge County through developing mental health programs, expanding science curriculums and becoming the first district in the country to become AASA STEM certified.

Cheeseman will now represent West Virginia as a candidate for the 2024 AASA National Superintendent of the Year, which will be announced in February at the National Education Conference.