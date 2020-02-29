Doddridge County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace holds first bed building

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Doddridge County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter held its first bed build day on Saturday in West Union.

SHP is building between 160-200 twin beds from scratch for kids ages three to seventeen in the Doddridge County and surrounding areas.

The national average cost to make a bed at SHP headquarters is $175 per bed. Parents who receive a bed for their children can choose between a bunk bed or a single bed.

Doddridge County Chapter President David Mitchell said the national average shows that 2% of an area’s population do not have a bed to sleep in.

“We saw this as an opportunity to meet another need,” said Mitchell. That we thought was very important. Good night sleep is very important in a child’s development. So, we want to help provide that.”

Mitchell explained when the bed is delivered it is complete with brand new pillows, sheets, mattress, and comforter. Star Furniture donated mattresses to SHP to assist.

The group will begin to send out applications through the schools in Doddridge county.

Its goal is to deliver beds in all Doddridge County zip codes. If you would like to donate or help Doddridge County’s Sleep in Heavenly Peace Chapter you can reach out to them on Facebook or by email.