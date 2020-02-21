Dominion Energy donates to Doddridge County Sleep in Heavenly Peace chapter

Doddridge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Dominion energy made a $3,500 donation on Friday morning to a new Doddridge County organization.

The Doddridge County chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace was recently formed and builds beds for children, ages 3-17, who do not have them at home. The beds are then delivered to their homes, complete with mattresses, bedding and pillows.

Representatives from the board of education were in attendance as well to show their support.

“Any student that needs a bed who may be sleeping on the couch or maybe sharing a bed would be excited to have their own space and have something that’s theirs and we’ll provide them the rest they need to be focused and ready to go to school the next day,” said Jeremy Waugaman, the Doddridge County mental health coordinator.

The group will be hosting its first bed building event on Saturday, February 29th at the old Doddridge County High School football stadium. Those who wish to donate or volunteer, contact chapter president David Mitchell at (304) 871-1467.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories