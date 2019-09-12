Dominion Energy volunteers make improvements to Doddridge County Park

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Volunteers with Dominion Energy spent the Tursday at Doddridge County Park as a part of its “Energizing our Communities” mission.

The crew braved the heat in order to make infrastructure improvements to the park, such as building steps, installing conduit and improving the existing trail system.

Volunteers also cleaned up paths and performed other general maintenance tasks. Dominion Energy representatives said that this just part of the company’s mission to be good stewards of the land and communities they serve.

“They’ve been great to work with today, everybody has been hustling,” Dominion’s Jason Harshbarger said. “We’re having fun. It’s amazing what you can accomplish when you have several people together, so we’re having good fun, we’re being safe and keeping hydrated today, it’s been a warm one.”

Dominion Energy also donated around an acre of land to the park, which will allow a septic system to be installed near an existing campground.